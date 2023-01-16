Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening

WTAP News @ 5 - Unity Cafe Reopening
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th.

The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.

The new owner, Morgan Stubbe-Fearnow, had previously been a barista and caterer for Unity. She said she and her family recently moved back to the area. “My family and I just moved back in November, and it just seemed to be the perfect timing,” she said.

Stubbe-Fearnow said the Grand Opening was a success. “It’s been great. The community has just come out in droves today. It’s been overwhelmingly good.”

Stubbe-Fearnow said Unity has plans for events and programming including poetry nights, songwriter nights, and special dinner events. Overall, she was excited about the future of the cafe. “This place has been a safe haven for me. Being here and crafting coffees and food for people has been such a passion, and I’m really excited to bring this back for everyone here in Parkersburg and the whole Mid-Ohio Valley”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
Marietta College's Big Blue Thrift Shop saw volunteers helping to remodel and reorganize the...
Marietta College’s Big Blue Thrift Shop sees repainting and reorganization for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Latest News

West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
Mike Lorentz says that 2023 will be his last year as Belpre mayor
Mike Lorentz says that 2023 will be his last year as Belpre mayor
WVU-Parkersburg provides tribute to MLK with his “I Have a Dream” speech
WVU-Parkersburg provides tribute to MLK with his “I Have a Dream” speech
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information