Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th.

The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.

The new owner, Morgan Stubbe-Fearnow, had previously been a barista and caterer for Unity. She said she and her family recently moved back to the area. “My family and I just moved back in November, and it just seemed to be the perfect timing,” she said.

Stubbe-Fearnow said the Grand Opening was a success. “It’s been great. The community has just come out in droves today. It’s been overwhelmingly good.”

Stubbe-Fearnow said Unity has plans for events and programming including poetry nights, songwriter nights, and special dinner events. Overall, she was excited about the future of the cafe. “This place has been a safe haven for me. Being here and crafting coffees and food for people has been such a passion, and I’m really excited to bring this back for everyone here in Parkersburg and the whole Mid-Ohio Valley”

