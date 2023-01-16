West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees.
Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates Bill Anderson and Vernon Criss of Wood County will be chairing the House Committees on Energy and Manufacturing and Finance respectively.
Through their committee assignments, the Wood and Pleasants County delegates will provide deeper analysis of House bills before they are passed.
Committee assignments for all the delegates from Wood and Pleasants County can be found below. Information about delegates for the rest of the state can be found at wvlegislature.gov
Trenton Barnhart (R - Pleasants, District 9)
- CHAIR: Banking
- Energy and Manufacturing
- Finance
- Health and Human Resources
- Political Subdivisions
- Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
Bill Anderson (R - Wood, District 10)
- CHAIR: Energy and Manufacturing
- Finance
- House Rules
- Pensions and Retirement
- Political Subdivisions
- Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
Bob Fehrenbacher (R - Wood, District 11)
- Banking and Insurance
- Economic Development and Tourism
- Energy and Manufacturing
- Technology and Infrastructure
- Workforce Development
Vernon Criss (R - Wood, District 12)
- CHAIR: Finance
- Banking and Insurance
- House Rules
Scot Heckert (R - Wood, District 13)
- Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services
- Energy and Manufacturing
- Government Organization
- Health and Human Resources
- Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
Dave Foggin (R - Wood, District 14)
- Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Banking and Insurance
- Education
- Energy and Manufacturing
- Health and Human Resources
