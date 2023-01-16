WVU-Parkersburg provides tribute to MLK with his “I Have a Dream” speech

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking to get involved in honoring Dr. King.

The college is providing a video tribute to Martin Luther King with faculty, staff and students reciting his “I Have a Dream” speech. The idea comes from Nancy Harris who serves on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

WVU-Parkersburg president, Torie Jackson says this is another step by the college to bring messages of social justice to the forefront for its community.

“So, we actually have part of our new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion mission that says that at WVU-P, we believe that diversity, equity and inclusion must be embraced, embedded and championed. So, that we grow stronger and positively impact our students, faculty and staff,” says Jackson.

Jackson says another event by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee will be a “melting pot” event. People on campus will come together to discuss different heritages and cultures.

