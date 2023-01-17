Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas. (WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the 14-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile justice center and is expected to be charged with murder.

The weapon was recovered, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
Cody Duane Whiting Obit
Obituary: Whiting, Cody Duane

Latest News

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said most crimes in Meigs County are linked to drugs.
Officials make multiple drug-trafficking arrests in Meigs County
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Teen girl arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy
This year’s speaker will be the team president of Savannah Bananas.
Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March