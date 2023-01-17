Buckeye Hills Regional Council opens applications to their projects profiles

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Projects profiles gives local communities the opportunity to improve their area.

Water, sewer, business development and transportation needs are just some of the examples of some of the projects that have been funded in the past.

Just last year over 44 projects in 32 counties were a part of projects profiles.

Communications Director, Drew Tanner, says this is a great way to build communities from within.

“What’s great about this program and this approach is that the Appalachian Regional Commission has is it’s a real bottoms up approach. The communities are submitting their projects, their priorities and then the process is we take that to the county commissioners in each county just to make them aware of the projects as well and they probably are because these are projects that have been a year or two in the making,” Tanner said.

Applications must be submitted by March 31 at 4:00 p.m.

For more information you can click here.

