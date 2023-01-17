California man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson, Wood counties

WTAP News @ 5
By Mitchell Blahut and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County.

Andrew Nathaniel Lewis, of Berkley, California, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Fleeing.

According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., the chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County.

A deputy attempted a traffic stop on Lewis’ vehicle, a 2022 Silver Chevy Malibu with Connecticut license plates.

After handing his ID and vehicle information to the deputy, Lewis took off, exceeding speeds of 120 miles per hour. Lewis had suspected narcotics with him as well.

According to Wood County 911 center, Wood County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit as it continued heading northbound, with speeds exceeding over 100 miles per hour.

Near the Mineral Wells exit on I-77, deputies deployed spike strips, striking the fleeing vehicle. Around 12:33 p.m., Lewis was taken into custody.

