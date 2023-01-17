Ella Smith signs with West Liberty University to play softball

Ella Smith (center) signs West Liberty University to continue playing softball
Ella Smith (center) signs West Liberty University to continue playing softball(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Star pitcher and first basemen Ella Smith, of the St. Marys Lady Devils softball team has decided to take her talents on the diamond to the next level, as she will continue her softball career at West Liberty University.

Ella joins the latest group of athletes heading to West Liberty from St. Marys, as she will look to make an immediate impact for the Hilltoppers.

While at West Liberty, Ella will be studying graphic design and visual communication.

Ella was joined at her signing ceremony by her friends, coaches, family members and teammates.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a bittersweet goodbye at Crazy Bone today as the staff handed the leash over to buddy’s...
Buddy has found his new furever home
Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said most crimes in Meigs County are linked to drugs.
Officials make multiple drug-trafficking arrests in Meigs County
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police

Latest News

Williamstown Weir
WTAP News @ 11 - Williamstown vs. Weir
PSHS Linsly
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg South vs. Linsly
Point Pleasant Marietta
WTAP News @ 11 - Point Pleasant Marietta GBB
Warren Fort Frye
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren at Fort Frye GBB