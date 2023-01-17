Ella Smith signs with West Liberty University to play softball

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Star pitcher and first basemen Ella Smith, of the St. Marys Lady Devils softball team has decided to take her talents on the diamond to the next level, as she will continue her softball career at West Liberty University.

Ella joins the latest group of athletes heading to West Liberty from St. Marys, as she will look to make an immediate impact for the Hilltoppers.

While at West Liberty, Ella will be studying graphic design and visual communication.

Ella was joined at her signing ceremony by her friends, coaches, family members and teammates.

