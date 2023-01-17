Indiana man arrested after young boy seen playing with gun

The boy was allegedly seen outside an apartment pulling the trigger without firing any bullets. (WTHR, ON PATROL: LIVE AND REELZ, BEECH GROVE POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man faces criminal charges after a young boy was allegedly seen holding a handgun outside their apartment and pulling the trigger without firing any bullets.

Indianapolis TV station WXIN, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said a 45-year-old man was arrested Saturday for felony neglect of a dependent. Live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show called “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers on duty, the department confirmed.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was recorded by a security camera and seized by police in their investigation, the station reported. The boy, who was not named, can be seen waving the gun and pulling its trigger. He did not appear to be harmed.

The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.
The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.

Police also seized a semiautomatic Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol, the station reported. While no rounds were in the gun’s chamber, there were 15 rounds in the magazine.

Beech Grove police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
Cody Duane Whiting Obit
Obituary: Whiting, Cody Duane

Latest News

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said most crimes in Meigs County are linked to drugs.
Officials make multiple drug-trafficking arrests in Meigs County
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another
A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Teen girl arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy
This year’s speaker will be the team president of Savannah Bananas.
Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March