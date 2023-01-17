LATEST: Woman arrested after shots fired in standoff with police

FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: A woman was arrested after shots were fired during what turned into an hours-long standoff with police in Marion County, authorities said.

It began around midnight at a home near Brick Hill Rd. in Four States.

Officers on the identified the suspect as 41-year-old Michella Strickler.

Strickler fired shots during the standoff, which ended around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded.

The standoff prompted a shelter in place advisory from Marion County Emergency Management. The advisory has been lifted.

UPDATE: The advisement from Homeland Security has been lifted with streets connected to Four States Road, according to a message from Marion County Schools.

