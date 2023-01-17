Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 108th annual dinner in early March.

It will take place at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College.

Chamber President Kelsy Eaton said it’s their biggest event of the year.

There will be networking opportunities, a speaker, and community awards.

“We expect between 600 and 700 attendees this year so it’s a great opportunity to come and network with other business leaders but also to hear from our speaker and see the winners of our community awards,” Eaton said.

This year’s speaker will be the team president of Savannah Bananas - which is an entertainment baseball team that does choreographed dances and more.

The dinner will take place on March 6th from 5 to 9pm.

