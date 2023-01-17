Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March

This year’s speaker will be the team president of Savannah Bananas.
This year’s speaker will be the team president of Savannah Bananas.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 108th annual dinner in early March.

It will take place at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College.

Chamber President Kelsy Eaton said it’s their biggest event of the year.

There will be networking opportunities, a speaker, and community awards.

“We expect between 600 and 700 attendees this year so it’s a great opportunity to come and network with other business leaders but also to hear from our speaker and see the winners of our community awards,” Eaton said.

This year’s speaker will be the team president of Savannah Bananas - which is an entertainment baseball team that does choreographed dances and more.

The dinner will take place on March 6th from 5 to 9pm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
Cody Duane Whiting Obit
Obituary: Whiting, Cody Duane

Latest News

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said most crimes in Meigs County are linked to drugs.
Officials make multiple drug-trafficking arrests in Meigs County
It was a bittersweet goodbye at Crazy Bone today as the staff handed the leash over to buddy’s...
Buddy has found his new furever home
Marietta College hosts MLK Jr. Day programming
Marietta College hosts programming for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced