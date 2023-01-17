Meigs County Sheriff still looking for man wanted for robbery at gunpoint

Police search for Atkinson.
Police search for Atkinson.(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio - (WTAP) -The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint.

According to Sheriff Scott Fitch, they are looking for Michael Atkinson. Atkinson is wanted by the Meigs and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices for different reasons, including when he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint with a sawed-off shotgun.

Police have seized and impounded Atkinson’s truck and the shotgun.

Call the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682. It can be anonymous.

Previous coverage: https://www.wtap.com/2023/01/09/man-wanted-aggravated-robbery-seen-gas-station-coolville/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a bittersweet goodbye at Crazy Bone today as the staff handed the leash over to buddy’s...
Buddy has found his new furever home
Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said most crimes in Meigs County are linked to drugs.
Officials make multiple drug-trafficking arrests in Meigs County
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police

Latest News

Firefighters looking to get repaid on damages for inadequate holiday pay
Firefighters looking to get repaid on damages for inadequate holiday pay
Buckeye Hills Regional Council opens applications to their projects profiles
One person was arrested following a police pursuit in Jackson and Wood counties in West...
WTAP News @ 5 - Police pursuit in Jackson, Wood counties
A Jackson County deputy attempted a traffic stop when the driver sped off, exceeding speeds of...
One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties