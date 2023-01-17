Meigs County Sheriff still looking for man wanted for robbery at gunpoint

POMEROY, Ohio - (WTAP) -The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint.

According to Sheriff Scott Fitch, they are looking for Michael Atkinson. Atkinson is wanted by the Meigs and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices for different reasons, including when he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint with a sawed-off shotgun.

Police have seized and impounded Atkinson’s truck and the shotgun.

Call the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682. It can be anonymous.

