Officials make multiple drug-trafficking arrests in Meigs County

MEIGS County, Ohio (WTAP) - Two people have been arrested for drug trafficking in Meigs County, according to a press release. The search warrants were executed on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township and Elm Street in Sutton Township.

Their names are Davie Lawson and Wanda Merinar.

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said this is the second time his department has been to Lawson’s residence in the past six weeks.

According to a press release, Meigs County sheriff’s deputies and the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force found suspected crystal methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl during the search. Drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and other items were located as well.

Officers also found four kids at one of the residences. Meigs County Children’s Services is handling that part of the case.

Fitch said, “..., I believe, if we truly want to make the community safer and have people feel safer in their community and neighborhoods, we have to suppress the amount of drug trafficking that’s being - that’s currently going on in Meigs County.”

Fitch said most crimes in Meigs county, whether its theft or domestic violence, are linked to drugs.

He said there are potential charges pending for some other people who were found at the Elm Street location.

Additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.