One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties

A Jackson County deputy attempted a traffic stop when the driver sped off, exceeding speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.(Sarah Coleman, WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County.

A deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2022 Silver Chevy Malibu with Connecticut license plates.

The driver then took off, exceeding speeds of 120 miles per hour.

According to Wood County 911 center, Wood County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit as it continued heading northbound, with speeds exceeding over 100 miles per hour.

Near the Mineral Wells exit on I-77, deputies deployed spike strips, striking the fleeing vehicle. Around 12:33 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

