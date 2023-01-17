Over 65 hundred firearms detected in airports in the country in 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Transportation Security Administration says that it is seeing another increase in guns being detected at airports.

The T.S.A. says that in 2022 alone, over 65 hundred firearms were detected in airports in the United States.

This is another increase from 2021, which saw under six thousand firearms detected that year. Which was already a significant increase from 2019 -- before the pandemic -- when there were around 45 hundred firearms detected. T.S.A. also says that 88 percent of the guns detected in 20-22 were loaded.

T.S.A. spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein says that those who are wanting to travel should go by the proper procedure to get the gun checked and stowed away with the rest of the cargo in the belly of the plane.

“If you want to transport your firearm to your destination, you certainly can do so. There’s a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. The proper way is to pack the way I described and taken to the airline checking counter so that it will be able to be transported where nobody has access to it during the flight,” says Farbstein.

If you are trying to transport a gun when you are going to be on a plane, you can look on the T.S.A. website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.