Reports: Police issue arrest warrant charging husband of missing Mass. woman with murder

Brian Walshe, 47, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
Brian Walshe, 47, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK COUNTY, Mass. (Gray News) - Police have issued an arrest warrant charging the husband of Anna Walshe, who has been missing since the new year, with murder.

According to CNN, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced police were able to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife.

Anna Walshe, a mother of three, was last seen on New Year’s Day at her home in Cohasset.

CNN said she was reported missing by her employer a few days later.

Brian Walshe is currently being held on a $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to misleading police investigating her disappearance.

In his announcement, Morrissey said further investigation led police to obtain the arrest warrant. He said additional details regarding the warrant would likely be provided during Brian Walshe’s arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a bittersweet goodbye at Crazy Bone today as the staff handed the leash over to buddy’s...
Buddy has found his new furever home
Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
Cody Duane Whiting Obit
Obituary: Whiting, Cody Duane
Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said most crimes in Meigs County are linked to drugs.
Officials make multiple drug-trafficking arrests in Meigs County

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
LIVE: Biden welcomes NBA champion Warriors to White House
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Waeylin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, died Sunday evening.
Sheriff’s office mourns K-9 bloodhound who died unexpectedly
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers’ homes