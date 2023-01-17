The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust

The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust
The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust(Athens County Sheriff's Office)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force along with the Athens County Special Response Team worked on a drug bust in Athens.

The drug task force concluded a long-term investigation into drug trafficking where they executed a search warrant and arrest of the prime suspect. During the search, over three ounces of suspected cocaine, numerous pounds of marijuana, controlled pills, cash and guns were seized.

Conner L. McCune, 24, was arrested at his residence for drug trafficking having weapons while under disability and possession of a controlled substance.

“Through the course of the investigation and search warrant at the home, subsequent search warrants were served into the safe of a roommate. A separate amount of cocaine and money were located in the safe,” stated Sheriff Smith. Charges are to be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review on all persons involved with the investigation.

Sheriff Smith would like to commend the Drug Task Force for their efforts regarding this investigation and would also like to thank Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn and Chief Investigator Jay Barrett for their assistance in this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a bittersweet goodbye at Crazy Bone today as the staff handed the leash over to buddy’s...
Buddy has found his new furever home
Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said most crimes in Meigs County are linked to drugs.
Officials make multiple drug-trafficking arrests in Meigs County
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police

Latest News

Memorial Health System in Belpre receives donation from Marietta Shrine Club
The Marietta Shrine Club donates $6000 to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy center
Over 65 hundred firearms detected in airports in the country in 2022
Over 65 hundred firearms detected in airports in the country in 2022
Firefighters looking to get repaid on damages for inadequate holiday pay
Firefighters looking to get repaid on damages for inadequate holiday pay
Buckeye Hills Regional Council opens applications to their projects profiles