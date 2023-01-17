The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force along with the Athens County Special Response Team worked on a drug bust in Athens.

The drug task force concluded a long-term investigation into drug trafficking where they executed a search warrant and arrest of the prime suspect. During the search, over three ounces of suspected cocaine, numerous pounds of marijuana, controlled pills, cash and guns were seized.

Conner L. McCune, 24, was arrested at his residence for drug trafficking having weapons while under disability and possession of a controlled substance.

“Through the course of the investigation and search warrant at the home, subsequent search warrants were served into the safe of a roommate. A separate amount of cocaine and money were located in the safe,” stated Sheriff Smith. Charges are to be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review on all persons involved with the investigation.

Sheriff Smith would like to commend the Drug Task Force for their efforts regarding this investigation and would also like to thank Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn and Chief Investigator Jay Barrett for their assistance in this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.