Student Athlete of the Week: Emmie Duskey

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Emmie Duskey, a sophomore from Fort Frye High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a multi-sport athlete for the Lady Cadets volleyball, basketball and softball team, Emmie knows all about working hard and managing your time.

The Lady Cadets basketball team is in the midst of a double digit win season and Emmie has emerged as a top scoring option for the team.

Emmie is hoping to continue to prove the doubters wrong this basketball season and is hoping for a great softball season with the Lady Cadets in the spring.

