UPDATE | One arrested in standoff situation

UPDATE: 01/17/2023 @ 12:55 A.M.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says a man is behind bars following a standoff with a man who barricaded himself Monday.

Ronald Paul Jones, 40, is behind bars at the Gallia County Jail pending charges in connection with the standoff, Sheriff Champlin said Monday night.

It started just before 5:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Swisher Hill Road in Addison Township for reports of a man who had brandished a firearm, and pointed it at a woman at the residence.

Deputies say when they got to the scene, Jones came outside waving a firearm, put it down on the floor, went back into the home, and refused to leave.

Sheriff Champlin says the woman was able to get away when Jones pulled the gun on her. She was not injured during the event.

A perimeter was then established by deputies who were trying to get Jones to come outside, but he remained barricaded.

Jones, deputies say, shot off a firearm inside the home.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office also asked for assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, after several hours of failed negotiations, deputies breached the home by mechanical means, and were able to take Jones into custody.

Deputies determined Jones lived at the home.

He’s been taken to the Gallia County Jail.

Sheriff Champlin says charges are pending in consultation with the prosecutor’s office.

“[Monday night] was an example of great work by our law enforcement professionals during a situation that could have had a tragic outcome. We should all be very thankful for the level of professionalism that was displayed [Monday] and for the fact that we were able to resolve this incident without anyone being harmed,” Sheriff Matt Champlin said. “A special thanks goes out to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks and his Special Response Team. We cannot express our gratitude enough for their assistance during this incident. In addition, we want to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their assistance as well.”

