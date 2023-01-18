Braden Hashmen signs with West Liberty University Track & Field team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Braden Hashmen of St. Marys High School has officially signed with West Liberty University to compete for the Hilltoppers Track & Field team.
After a successful career competing for the St. Marys Blue Devils, Braden now takes advantage of his talent to continue his athletic and academic career collegiately.
While competing for the Hilltoppers track & field team, Braden also plans to major in education and hopes to be a high school social studies teacher.
