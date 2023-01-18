Children’s Listening Place sees another increase in child abuse cases

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (W.V.C.A.N.), in 2022, child advocacy centers in the state served over 47 hundred children. A 20 percent increase in new children served in the last five years.

And the children’s listening place in Parkersburg served 618 cases of child abuse and neglect in their area, the most the group has seen since its inception in 2014.

Year Cases 2014 54 2015 184 2016 256 2017 391 2018 346 2019 490 2020 602 2021 606 2022 618

Executive director, Greg Collins says that this increase is a multi-layered issue.

“Is the increase part of us doing a better job getting kids into the center? Being more present and easily accessible to these people? Or is the increase because of an increased number of kids being victimized? It’s so hard to tell,” says Collins.

And Collins says that although the center is helping many children in its five-county area, he believes there are far more.

“I’m glad that we’re getting the kids in here. I hope the numbers dissipate,” says Collins. “But I don’t think they will. And I think there’s another two-thirds of kids out there in the five counties that we’re not seeing or hearing about that should be seen.”

Collins says that with the potential for more people than what is being reported, there’s only so much the center can do.

Not only with a small amount of staff at the CLP but in child protective services and law enforcement.

“Basically, we have five counties, only four interviewers and we do nearly 50 kids a month. And we’re pretty well maxed out,” says Collins. “And CPS is pretty well maxed out in workload and law enforcement’s maxed out in workload.”

And it’s not only the volume of cases that is overwhelming for the Children’s Listening Place either. As the CLP also sees more reports of drug endangerment (37 percent) and neglect (30 percent) than other child advocacy centers in the state (15 percent for drug endangerment; 13 percent for neglect) on average.

“And the kids that come in here frequently always mention drugs in the home,” says Collins. “They talk about the items they see. They talk about how you shoot up. Different drugs. How you tie tourniquets. It’s pretty disturbing.”

Collins says the most troubling discovery with these yearly findings is how many of these abuse cases are people the children know.

As 98 percent of the cases is someone either the child is related to, or they know.

Two percent of the alleged offenders were unknown. With the rest being parents (56 percent), stepparents (12 percent), other relatives (13 percent), parent’s boyfriend/girlfriend (nine percent), or other known people (11 percent).

“We always hear parents talking about ‘stranger danger.’ And it’s very important. Don’t get me wrong. But that number jumps out to me as a glaring problem because the offenders are the people that are around your kids every day. The people that you know,” says Collins.

Children’s Listening Place contributed nearly 13 percent of the state’s 21 child advocacy center service numbers and has approximately 23 thousand children in the five counties it covers.

If you would like to report abuse that is happening to a child, call 911 or 304-917-4437 for the Children’s Listening Place.

