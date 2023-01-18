Congressman Alex Mooney visits local businesses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Congressman Alex Mooney was in the Parkersburg area on January 17th and 18th.

During his visit, Congressman Mooney went to a number of local businesses, including the Mister Bee Potato Chip Company and Danser, Inc Metal Fabrication. Mooney also visited Camden Clark Hospital and St. Joseph Recovery Center.

The Congressman said that visits like these offer him a valuable opportunity to hear from small business owners in his constituency directly. Mooney’s visit to the Mister Bee company gave him some insight into one unique issue faced by the business.

“They’d love to buy potatoes in West Virginia, which they can’t currently do,” Mooney said. “Apparently they’d save a lot of money on transportation if they could grow and buy potatoes in West Virginia. So that’s a project I can take back and start to work on with the local agricultural community, and make sure any federal regulations are permissive of that.”

Mooney said getting to hear insights like this directly from voters is the reason he doesn’t always bring an agenda to meet with small businesses. He said that for him, these visits are more of an opportunity to listen than to talk.

