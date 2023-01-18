Governor Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19 his office said in a news release.

The Governor said he was suffering “sudden onset symptoms” and is isolating himself at home. According to the release, Governor Justice is experiencing mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and boosted.

He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician Dr. Gary Poling, DO, and Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the State COVID-19 Czar.

Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with over the past few days is being notified.

Governor Justice is in communication with his Chief of Staff and office staff to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly.

This is the second time the Governor has had COVID-19. He tested positive back in January of 2022.

