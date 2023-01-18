Grant applications open for Kindergarten readiness initiatives

(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Funds will be available to help with Kindergarten readiness in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will receive $48 million in federal grant dollars over the next three years to support Kindergarten readiness.

ODJFS is partnering with the Ohio Department of Education; Health; Mental Health and Addiction Service; Medicaid; and Developmental Disabilities to administer the grant programs.

The programs will focus on access to family engagement in early childhood care and education; expanding of child care for those with special needs, English language learners, and those experiencing homelessness. It will also involve creating long-term and sustainable local, state and federal funding for early childhood education programs. The programs should be designed to expand marketing and outreach to increase family awareness of their potential eligibility and access to child care options. Preparing early childhood care and education professionals with culturally appropriate trauma training, credentialing, and parent supports is another focus the funding can be used for. Making sure family members and other caretakers are key partners in grant activities, policy development, and new incentives is another potential focus point.

“The plans for this grant are expansive,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. “It will fund a needs assessment to determine the best way to provide safe and enriching early child care and education for young children with physical disabilities and emotional needs. It will also address workforce needs, family engagement, and the impact of trauma on the mental health of children, all to help them achieve their God-given potential.”

The grant application details are available at https://jfs.ohio.gov/cdc/Preschool-Development-Grant-B-5-2019.stm.

