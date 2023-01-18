Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 17, including top officials

(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 17 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Klymenko said.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the almost 11-month war with Russia.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a bittersweet goodbye at Crazy Bone today as the staff handed the leash over to buddy’s...
Buddy has found his new furever home
Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
A Jackson County deputy attempted a traffic stop when the driver sped off, exceeding speeds of...
One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties
Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said most crimes in Meigs County are linked to drugs.
Officials make multiple drug-trafficking arrests in Meigs County
Ronald Paul Jones, 40, is behind bars at the Gallia County Jail pending charges in connection...
UPDATE | One arrested in standoff situation

Latest News

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine...
Hope of finding survivors after Dnipro missile strike fades
The arrest comes after police posted video of the incident showing a man in a pickup truck...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of drive-thru barista
Local law enforcement talks about 2022's most prevalent crime in the area.
Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call