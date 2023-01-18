Locals gather for meeting to speak on Vienna topics

Community members voiced thoughts and concerns over topics like Jackson Pool renovations, community recreational programs, and more.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals gathered for a community discussion on Vienna topics Tuesday night.

The event was hosted by Chad Emrick. He said the purpose of the meeting was to lift up community voices so that public officials understand how locals feel about different issues.

The main topics discussed were Jackson Pool renovations, community recreational programs, Spencer’s Landing, the kayak launch, and zoning codes and enforcement. Community members voiced their thoughts and concerns.

Emrick said he plans for more events like this to be held. He said, to keep up with notices for future events, follow the Views from Vienna Facebook group or Chad Emrick for the People of Vienna on Facebook.

