Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022.

Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw.

WTAP has the rundown.

In 2022, Deem said his office saw the most of domestic batteries, traffic complaints, and property crimes.

Deem said thieves typically steal to fund drug use or other illegal activities.

“Most of the people in Wood County, as in everywhere, are good, decent, hardworking people and, you know, they go out and they bust their rear end every day to work to buy stuff and somebody comes and steals it…,” he said.

Warden said, in Washington County, theft, domestic violence, possession of narcotics, and breaking and entering were the most prevalent crimes.

Both sheriff deputies say drugs are behind a lot of crimes in the area.

“When there’s a drug problem out there, and it’s in the quantities that it is within our community, you’re going to see your theft rates go up, burglaries go up, breaking and enterings go up…,” Warden said.

While most of 2022 was the same for the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Deem noticed one shift.

“We’re seeing now, as far as an increase goes, is the reports of, and I don’t have the specific numbers on those, but the reported child crimes that are coming into our office,” he said.

He is unsure if this is due to increased reporting or the instances of the crime going up.

The director of The Children’s Listening Place told WTAP that there is no way to tell if there’s actually been an increase in crimes against children or if it’s just more people reporting it because there is no good way of tracking the data. He believes that only one-third of cases are actually caught.

Warden also pointed out that, when it comes to domestic violence statistics, the actual number of instances is likely much higher than that reported.

Based on data, Warden noticed a big increase in thefts from 2021 to 2022. Disclaimer: this is based off of comparing the number of calls that met the criteria for a criminal investigation. Warden said that this does not mean every single case in the data set was proven after an investigation.

Warden encourages locals to report suspicious activity when you see it.

“Look out for neighbors. You know, watch your neighbor. When they’re not home, you know, watch what goes on. Be that person that looks over - if there’s something out of place, don’t hesitate to give us a call,” he said.

The Pleasants County Sheriff’s Department also provided WTAP with 2021 and 2022 crime statistics. A disclaimer that Sheriff Mankins said that this is based on a data set that only looks at major crimes in which people were arrested. It doesn’t take into account smaller offenses.

Based on that data set, in 2022, drug and narcotics offenses (26 cases) as well as simple assaults (7 cases) were the most prevalent crimes.

In 2021, drugs and narcotics offenses (17 cases) as well as driving under the influence (13 cases) were the most prevalent.

The Williamstown Police Department also provided WTAP with statistics. Chief Graham said that the data provided is based on confirmed arrests.

In 2022, the most prevalent crimes were drug-related (6) and driving under the influence (10).

In 2021, the most prevalent crimes were drug-related (18) and driving under the influence (12).

Graham believes the drop in drug-related arrests is mostly due to some people who were arrested in 2021 no longer being in the community. Some died among other reasons.

The Vienna Police Department also provided WTAP with statistics. Chief Pifer said that the data provided to WTAP is based on case reports, not confirmed arrests. This means that these are calls the department decided were legitimate enough to look into. He said, although not based on arrests, this data can still give a good picture of what crimes were most prevalent.

Based on that data set, some of the most prevalent crimes in 2022 in Vienna were shoplifting, domestic cases (can be verbal or physical), and larceny. The department also logged many reports over disorderly motorists.

In 2021, Vienna’s most prevalent crimes were the same as those in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.