The Marietta Shrine Club donates $6000 to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy center

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta Shrine Club donates $6000 to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy center.

The donation will be used to purchase new products for their new facility.

The Marietta Shrine Club has donated over $30,000 in the last two years.

As the pediatric therapy center gets better they believe it helps the community.

“Both Bill and I’s family have been involved with the shrine club for many years so we kind of got to see it and especially when you can watch a story mature over 3-4 years of the child’s life or maybe even longer for that matter. Just the true impact on he or she it means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to our members,” said Shrine member, Rob Beardmore.

“The shrine spans across North America but specifically in the community the whole goal is to engage in children and up their quality of life,” Beardmore said.

