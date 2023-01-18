Mountaineer Food Bank looking at ways to address food insecurity

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With food insecurity beginning to be a more prominent issue because of inflation, the Mountaineer Food Bank is looking at ways to address this issue in the areas it covers.

Mountaineer Food Bank officials are visiting the Parkersburg area to find solutions to help the area with its food insecurity issues.

Food bank chief executive officer, Chad Morrison says that although the food bank is dealing with a lot of the same issues with inflation in terms of both travel and buying food, the non-profit is looking at ways to help its partners and the areas it serves.

“It’s really imperative that we’re able to get more food to our partners. So, our food pantries, our hot meal programs. So, those are your community centers for food access. So, for them to be able to do their job, we have to do our job. And we know in this area right here in Parkersburg, there’s about 10 thousand people that are struggling with hunger,” says Morrison. “So, we’re going to have to increase the amount of food that we bring in. And that’s probably number one priority is making sure that our member agencies, food pantries -- they have access to the food that they need.”

Morrison says that as of now, the group is meeting on its strategic planning process.

Which will mainly be focusing on the distribution style of food for the food bank’s partners and areas.

