Obituary: Corbett, Robert “Pete”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side.  Pete was born January 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.

Pete graduated in 1960 from Stow High School in Stow, Ohio.  He spent time working in his parent’s restaurant when he wasn’t in school.  After graduation, he served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Wright during the Cuban Crisis of the Vietnam War.

Pete is survived by his wife of 44 years, Arlene Corbett, and their daughter Tammy (Mark) Eisenbarth and son Terry Ramsey (Sharon) and grandchildren Maria and Rick Parks, Mandy Eisenbarth and Josh Watson, Mitchell and Brittni Eisenbarth, Mara Eisenbarth and friend Spencer Wren, and Drew Ramsey (Jackie) and Jeremy (Ashley) Ramsey.  Additionally, Pete had 13 great-grandchildren, including Mason, Baylyn, and Isaiah Eisenbarth, Delaney, Heath and Liam Parks, Cohen, Corra, and Collette Watson, and Addy and Joey Ramsey, and Carson and Noah Ramsey.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brother David Corbett and sister Judy Corbett.

He is survived by his brother P. Scott Corbett, sister-in-law Clair, and nephews. Chris Corbett (Jelly Sun) and Dave Corbett (Becky).

The family will have a memorial service at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Pete’s remains will be buried in Leatherwood Presbyterian Cemetery of Porter Township in Clarion County, Pennsylvania.

Robert was a member of the Union Valley Baptist Church in Parkersburg, WV.

