Obituary: Miller, Lillie Mae

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lillie Mae Miller, 74, of Waverly, WV, passed away on January 16, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU.

She was born on February 24, 1948, in Parkersburg and was the daughter of Emette and Pearl Marshall Miracle.

Lillie is survived by her two sons, Jack M. Miller, Jr (Pamela), and Michael Sean Miller, grandchildren Ashley Miller and Corey Foster; siblings Carol Smith, Helen Atkins, Kevin Smith, Mary Louise, Orly Waybright, and Chester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Bob Bell, Jim Bell, Mary Chancelor, Sue, James Miracle, and Betty.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

