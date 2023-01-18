Obituary: Mills, Edith “Rose”

Surrounded by her loving family, Edith “Rose” Mills, 92, of Brohard, WV, passed away at home on Jan. 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. She attended O’Brien School and later took training at Calhoun General Hospital for Certified Nurses in 1987 and graduated with her class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence D Mills; sisters Edna Ruth Rose and Elodene Prather; brothers Archie Rose Jr. and Alfred “Buck” Rose and grandson, John D Lemon.

Edith was a homemaker and loved working on the farm, gardening, and canning. She also loved to quilt, making all the children and grandchildren quilts until her stroke in 1991. She was also a longtime member of Bell Chapel Church at Munday, WV, and was the church treasurer for many years.

Edith is survived by her sons Clarence “Charles” (Marilyn) Mills and Michael “Joe” Mills; daughters Linda M Parsons and Bonnie (Jim) Cheeseman; grandchildren Melissa (Mike) Onion, Rebecca Wright, Sam (Tracy) Mills, Jennifer (Chad) Albright, Clint (Shelly) Mills, Tosha (Robert) McMullen, Tara Cheeseman, and Craig Mills; great-grandchildren Jeffery Skidmore, Katie Skidmore, Shana Lemon, Rene Lemon, Cameron Cunningham, Cheyenne Onion, Clayton Mills, Brooklin Mills, Danica Johnston, Alexandria Mills, Ava Mills, Harper McMullen, Haylee McMullen and one great-great-grandchild Lincoln Cunningham.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. James Bruce officiating. Interment will follow at Belt Cemetery, on Straight Creek Road off Munday Road. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Mills family.

