Obituary: Myers, Clinton M.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clinton M. Myers, 62, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bluefield, WV. passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born in Bluefield, WV. May 19, 1960, the son of the late Rose Carolyn Myers.

Clint was employed by Pactiv Evergreen in Mineral Wells and attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Parkersburg. He enjoyed working on cars, and landscaping, was an avid dog lover and loved his family and friends.  He was kind-hearted, caring,  humble, and considerate, and he enjoyed loving and helping people.  He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his siblings, Tish Myers, Gregory Myers, Raphael Myers, and Regina Myers.  A special Aunt, Virginia Myers, and two special cousins, Tirea Myers and Datanyen Myers.

In addition to his Mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mariah McKinley, and Aunt, Virginia McKinley, who helped raise him.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Maurice Tucker officiating.

Visitation will be Friday from noon until service time at 2:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

