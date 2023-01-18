Obituary: Roberts, Ireta Alvira (Beck)

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
Ireta Alvira (Beck) Roberts, 91, of Big Springs, WV, went to be with the Lord Saturday morning, January 14, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, following a short illness.

Beck was born September 16, 1931, to the late Will and Isie Wilt Kight of Grantsville, WV.  Beck was married to the love of her life Glen D. (Brown) Roberts, on April 10, 1955. She was a hardworking, beautiful woman that loved homemaking, gardening, and canning. They (Beck and Brown) were members of Trace Fork United Brethren Church; they loved each other and the Lord.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 67 years, Glen D. (Brown) Roberts; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers Merrell, Virgil, and Audy Kight, half-brother Harry and half-sister Mary.

Beck’s funeral service will be Friday, 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Ronzel Roberts officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow the service at Kight Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

