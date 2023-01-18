Obituary: Sands, Michael Allen

Michael Allen Sands, age 53, of Elkins, died suddenly on January 14, 2023, following an intracranial hemorrhage, after spending an enjoyable afternoon with a friend working on his car. At his side was his longtime companion, Pamela Taylor of Mill Creek, WV.

Mike was born on November 5, 1969, in Parkersburg, WV, the beloved third child of Diane Stovall Sands and the late Wayne Autrey Sands. He lived for a time in Rockingham, NC. Mike loved watching adventure shows of far-off places but was content wherever he called home, and he was never happier than after moving back to his beloved West Virginia mountains 14 years ago.

Mike had a natural curiosity about animals, nature, and most things mechanical. He liked to forage for ginseng, ramps, and mushrooms on hikes. He was a pied piper for stray animals and a rescuer of feral cats. He loved hunting for antiques. He liked the freedom of dirt biking. Mike was easygoing, generous, and charming. When you became a friend of Mike’s, you had a friend for life.

In addition to Pam, Mike is survived by his mother, sister Brenda Lambert (Joe) of Bowden, WV, brother David Sands (Sheila & son Preston) of Hilton Head Island, SC, and nephews Luke Trump (Carin & daughter Aubrey), Van Barrows (Ashley & son Mason), and Barry Charles Barrows.

As he gave throughout his life, Mike became an organ donor in death. The family wishes to thank the care given to Mike at Davis Memorial Hospital, Elkins, and Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Mike’s life may be made to a charity of your choice. He will be interred at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens (IOOF) following a private service.

