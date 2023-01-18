Obituary: Sheesley, Carolyn Ann Hanshaw

Carolyn Ann Hanshaw Sheesley, 81, of Marietta, passed away at 1:30 am on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Heartland of Marietta.

She was born on June 20, 1941, in St. Marys, WV, and attended school there. She was employed at Shoney’s Restaurant in Elkins and then was a trainer for Shoney’s for 14 years. She helped open and set up 114 stores and retired from Shoney’s, and then worked for Holzer Medical Center for 10 ½ years as a housekeeper. She was an employee of the month while at Holzer. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Earl Sheesley, on July 19. 2006. Carolyn is survived by 2 sons, Ray Schau (Nora) and Roy Schau (JoAnna); 2 stepchildren, Janice Miney (Larry) and Tim Sheesley (Elaine); 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. One brother is deceased.

At her request, she will be cremated, and the burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

