Obituary: Viers, Ilene M.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday, January 13, 2023.  She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett.

She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Moose Lodge #1118, and American Legion Auxiliary.  She enjoyed quilting, boating, square dancing, volunteering with Gabriel Project, and dinners on Thursday at Cracker Barrel with her husband.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-nine years, James H. Viers; daughter Kimberly Starkey (Tim Morton) of Parkersburg; two stepsons, Brent Viers (Vicki) of South Carolina and Chris Viers (Melba) of Washington, WV; six grandchildren; Aaron Carr, Kia (Neal) Hoops, Alicia (Josh) Dearth, Amber (Jonathon) Fulton, Hayden Viers, and Danielle Viers;  nine great-grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters; Elaine “Penny” (Joseph)  Thompson, Robert Bennett, David Joseph “Joe” (Robin) Bennett, Theresa Wolfe, and John Michael Bennett. Plus, several nieces and nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Cade Viers and sister Diane Wolf and niece Danyelle Gleason.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father John Rice as celebrant.

Burial will be at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM with a Wake Service at 8:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

