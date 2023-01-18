Obituary: West, Diana Sue

Diana Sue West, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born July 28, 1946, in Akron, OH. A daughter of the late Ralph Flinn and Rebecca Boone.

Diana was a member of Southside Southern Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She volunteered to help her daughter with crafts in the classroom at Blennerhassett Elementary School.

Diana is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Russell Michael West; a daughter, Lisa Smith (Duane); two grandchildren, Alexandria Nicole Smith, and Joshua Michael Smith; a sister-in-law who she was very close with, Mary Sheppard; a nephew, Eric Tucker (Olivia); and niece, Janie Harduk (Geoffrey).

In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Lacoss, and one brother.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Eric Tucker and Pastor Dan Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North. Visitation will take place 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the West family.

