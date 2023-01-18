Obituary: Wilcox Sr., William Edward

William Edward Wilcox Sr, 86, of Elizabeth, passed away in Chambersburg, PA, while traveling with his son to New Hampshire. He was born October 3, 1936, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late Dale K. and Verna Mills Wilcox.

William (Bill) was in the United States Navy and served as a photographer’s mate. This a skill he used as a side business, taking wedding photos with his first wife, Willadene. He got his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Fairmont State College, and at the same time, he was working full-time. He managed stores for A&P and later purchased and ran the Hillbilly Market Grocery stores in Buckhannon, WV. After he sold the stores, he worked with a couple of companies, trouble-shooting locations for them. In order to travel less, and when Willadene fell ill, he found work with the West Virginia Department of Human Resources, a job he found very rewarding. It was at this job he met and married his second wife, Carol, and retired to Elizabeth, WV. During his retirement, he enjoyed visiting his granddaughters in New Hampshire, vegetable gardening, cooking, and canning. In recent years, his stepson Brian lived with Bill, staying on after his mother passed away. This allowed him to live independently in his house by the river.

Surviving is his son William E. Wilcox Jr and his wife Brenda of Nashua, NH, and stepchildren: Dena Best (Todd) of Mt. Blanchard, OH, Brian Leisure of Elizabeth, and Dawanna Smith (Donald) of Parkersburg. He also leaves behind two granddaughters: Andrea Wilcox of Lincoln, IL, and Christina Wilcox of Nashua, NH, six step-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Willadene Sapp Wilcox, second wife, Carol Leisure Wilcox, and brother Sid Wilcox.

Funeral services will be Friday 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Carolyn King officiating.

Interment will follow at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 4-7 PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

