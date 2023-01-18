West Virginia House of Delegates considers bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates is in the process of considering a landmark bill that would massively reorganize the West Virginia department of health and human services.

House Bill 2006, and its related legislation in the senate, senate bill 126, would split DHHR into three departments: the department of health, the department of health, the department of health facilities, and the department of human services. Each department would been overseen by a newly appointed secretary, with each secretary reporting to the Office of Chief Operating Officer.

Delegate Scott Heckert from Wood County, who serves on the House Health and Human Resources Committee, said this legislation is a long time coming. “We all know there’s a lot of hard working, dedicated people that have been there a long time,” Heckert said. “But it also has long standing problems. DHHR has become too big to manage, too big to be accountable, and we just can’t sit back and wait for something to be done or something to fix itself.”

The legislation is similar to House Bill 4020 from the 2022 legislative session. That bill would have split DHHR into two departments. Though it passed both houses, it was vetoed by Governor Justice and never became law.

This year’s DHHR bill will next be considered by the House Finance Committee.

