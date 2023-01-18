West Virginia reaches $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Wednesday that the state reached an $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens. The settlement with Walgreens is part of a lawsuit with other pharmacies alleging that they contributed to over supplying opioids in the state.

West Virginia has previous settlements with Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Walmart agreed to a settlement worth over $65 million. CVS settled for $82.5 million. Last August, Rite Aid settled for up to $30 million to resolve the litigation. The last remaining defendant in the lawsuit is Kroger.

“We’re going to get to a point where as we keep pushing for trial, we think that’s important. We’re not afraid of trial as we’ve demonstrated. So I’m open minded to meet with anyone in terms of resolving the issue. I think we’re very far along in the process,” said Morrisey.

The money from all opioid settlements will be distributed under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. Announced last year, the MOU is an agreement with the state and local governments on how future settlement dollars would be used to abate the opioid crisis throughout the state.

It contains a comprehensive plan to use those funds to abate the massive problems caused by the flood of opioids into West Virginia.

The $83 million will be paid over an eight year period according to Morrisey.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson County deputy attempted a traffic stop when the driver sped off, exceeding speeds of...
California man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson, Wood counties
It was a bittersweet goodbye at Crazy Bone today as the staff handed the leash over to buddy’s...
Buddy has found his new furever home
Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust
The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust

Latest News

The Armory's homeless center is open for this winter but the hours have shifted.
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
WSCC Peace Officer and Corrections Training Academy
WSCC has academy for Correction and Peace Officers
Mountaineer Food Bank looking at ways to address food insecurity
Mountaineer Food Bank looking at ways to address food insecurity
WVUP Backdoor Comedy Club
WVUP Backdoor Comedy Club will host a show next Friday
House Health Committee considers bill to reorganize DHHR
West Virginia House of Delegates considers bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources