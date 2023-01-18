West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve adds 45 acres

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve(WVVA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GLEN JEAN, W. Va. (AP) - America’s newest national park just got bigger.

The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia has added 45 acres to the area designated as a preserve.

The National Park Service says the tract is on a mountain east of the Thurmond area and will provide easier access to lands that are already in the national preserve.

New River Gorge Superintendent Charles Sellars says the new property connects two park sections that were not previously contiguous.

Access to the new property will be limited at first as the park establishes suitable areas for parking and marks the boundary.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

