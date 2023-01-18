WSCC has academy for Correction and Peace Officers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Washington State Community College had 13 corrections officers complete training.

WSCC offers Ohio Corrections Officer Basic Training Academy to people from agencies in Ohio associated with a corrections facility.

Joe Browning is the Academy Commander at WSCC and talks about what corrections officers go through in their program.

“148 hours of training involving topics that would be appropriate for job functions. They have different units of training that they go through including jail security, first aid administration, things that pertain to the investigations of crimes that would take place within a facility, and basically just maintaining the security and safety of the facility,” said Browning,

There is also a Peace Officer Basic Academy for anyone interested in becoming a Peace Officer through WSCC.

Enrollment is currently open, and the program will start in August..

For more information on the Peace Officer Basic Academy email Browning at jbrowning1@wscc.edu.

