WVUP Backdoor Comedy Club will host a show next Friday

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WVU Parkersburg will be full of laughter and excitement next Friday.

After a roughly 5 year break, WVUP’s Backdoor Comedy Club will host a show for everyone.

The show will feature Nick Pike, who was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent”, and comedian Derrick Knopsynder.

Rebecca Minear with WVUP talked about why they invited Nick and Derrick.

“Derrick is a comedian that really speaks to the millennial generation talking about living in the 90s and growing up. We felt like he could relate to the audiences here. Nick as a performer, he’s very high energy, and does a lot of audience participation, so we thought that would be a great. Just to get that engagement back, and again offer something for everyone here in the community,” said Minear.

The show is January 27 at 7 pm; and doors will open at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are $5 for students, faculty and staff and one guest, and $10 for everyone else.

Tickets are available at the WVUP business office or by calling (304) 424-8223.

For more information about Nick and Derrick visit WVUP Backdoor Comedy Club.

