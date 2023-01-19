Arts and entertainment events happening January 19th-22nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, January 19th
- All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Make Time For.... Donor Thank You Cards 10:00am @ Artsbridge
- Afterschool Teen Hangout! Ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- National Popcorn Day Special 3:30pm - 10:00pm @ Odyssey 7 Theater at Lafayette Square
- Non alcoholic beer tasting 4:30pm - 9:00pm @ House of Wines
- Loom Making and Loom Knitting 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- A Night with Robert Newell 6:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Smoot Theatre- Bachelor’s of Broadway 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Make Your Own Tasting Flight- ages 18+ 5:30pm - 7:00am @ BB2C Makerspace
- Haunted Tours at the Blennerhassett Hotel 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Cobbler’s Coffeehouse -Micah Kesselring 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
Friday, January 20th
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Make Your Own Tasting Flight- ages 18+ 5:30pm - 7:00am @ BB2C Makerspace
- Haunted Tours at the Blennerhassett Hotel 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Cobbler’s Coffeehouse -Micah Kesselring 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Southeastern Sessions 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, January 21st
- Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Symphonic Dances: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
- Marietta College Esbenshade Series- Alisa Amador- The Gathering Place 8:00pm @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
- Sockdolager 9:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, January 22nd
- Sunday Funday Breakfast and Lunch 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- WV Symphony Orchestra- Symphonic Dances 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
- Auditions- Grease 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
