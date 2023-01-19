Arts and entertainment events happening January 19th-22nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, January 19th

All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Make Time For.... Donor Thank You Cards 10:00am @ Artsbridge

Afterschool Teen Hangout! Ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

National Popcorn Day Special 3:30pm - 10:00pm @ Odyssey 7 Theater at Lafayette Square

Non alcoholic beer tasting 4:30pm - 9:00pm @ House of Wines

Loom Making and Loom Knitting 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

A Night with Robert Newell 6:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Smoot Theatre- Bachelor’s of Broadway 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre

Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Make Your Own Tasting Flight- ages 18+ 5:30pm - 7:00am @ BB2C Makerspace

Haunted Tours at the Blennerhassett Hotel 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Cobbler’s Coffeehouse -Micah Kesselring 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Friday, January 20th

Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Make Your Own Tasting Flight- ages 18+ 5:30pm - 7:00am @ BB2C Makerspace

Haunted Tours at the Blennerhassett Hotel 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Cobbler’s Coffeehouse -Micah Kesselring 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Southeastern Sessions 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, January 21st

Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Symphonic Dances: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center

Marietta College Esbenshade Series- Alisa Amador- The Gathering Place 8:00pm @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center

Sockdolager 9:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, January 22nd

Sunday Funday Breakfast and Lunch 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

WV Symphony Orchestra- Symphonic Dances 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School

Auditions- Grease 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.