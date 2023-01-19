Arts and entertainment events happening January 19th-22nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, January 19th

  • All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Make Time For.... Donor Thank You Cards 10:00am @ Artsbridge
  • Afterschool Teen Hangout! Ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • National Popcorn Day Special 3:30pm - 10:00pm @ Odyssey 7 Theater at Lafayette Square
  • Non alcoholic beer tasting 4:30pm - 9:00pm @ House of Wines
  • Loom Making and Loom Knitting 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • A Night with Robert Newell 6:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Smoot Theatre- Bachelor’s of Broadway 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Make Your Own Tasting Flight- ages 18+ 5:30pm - 7:00am @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Haunted Tours at the Blennerhassett Hotel 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Cobbler’s Coffeehouse -Micah Kesselring 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Friday, January 20th

  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Make Your Own Tasting Flight- ages 18+ 5:30pm - 7:00am @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Haunted Tours at the Blennerhassett Hotel 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Cobbler’s Coffeehouse -Micah Kesselring 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Southeastern Sessions 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, January 21st

  • Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Symphonic Dances: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
  • Marietta College Esbenshade Series- Alisa Amador- The Gathering Place 8:00pm @ Marietta College-Hermann Fine Arts Center
  • Sockdolager 9:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Sunday Funday Breakfast and Lunch 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • WV Symphony Orchestra- Symphonic Dances 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
  • Auditions- Grease 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson County deputy attempted a traffic stop when the driver sped off, exceeding speeds of...
California man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson, Wood counties
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust
The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust
Michael Allen Sands Obit
Obituary: Sands, Michael Allen

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - January 19th
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - January 19th
The Armory's homeless center is open for this winter but the hours have shifted.
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
WSCC Peace Officer and Corrections Training Academy
WSCC has academy for Correction and Peace Officers
Mountaineer Food Bank looking at ways to address food insecurity
Mountaineer Food Bank looking at ways to address food insecurity