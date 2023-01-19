OSU Extension will host meeting about row crops on Tuesday

OSU row crop meeting preview
OSU row crop meeting preview(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Ohio State University Extension office is hosting a meeting for farmers.

It will be a great opportunity for people new to farming, interested in planting just a few crops, to farmers who have been in the business for years.

Topics from corn to soybean production, market outlook, and more will be covered by specialists with OSU.

OSU Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator Marcus McCartney talked about how beneficial this meeting will be to attendees.

“New ideas or updated information that they can be on the lookout on their farm or implement. The other is build connections with some of our specialists and get some of these questions that might have been lingering in the back of their minds for a couple of years to get them out and ask these specialists. To get the knowledge and to build that connection so that they might reach out directly to those specialists in the future so they don’t have to go through me to get the specialist,” said McCartney.

The deadline to register is Friday, and the meeting will take place next Tuesday, January 24, starting at 9 am at the Ohio Redwood Family Restaurant on Washington Blvd. in Belpre.

Contact your county OSU extension office to register and visit OSU - Row Crop Meeting for more information.

Washington Co. (740) 376-7431

Athens Co. (740) 593-8555

Morgan Co. (740) 962-4854

Meigs Co. (740) 992-6696

