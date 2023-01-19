Registration for 4-H is open in Ohio

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Kids from Kindergarten through 18 years old have the opportunity to learn through hands on activities and projects related to topics like science and agriculture through 4-H.

Washington County 4-H program coordinator Kathryn Hartline talked about what different age groups work on.

“Interested members should be enrolled in Kindergarten. Kindergarten through 2nd grade children would be considered our 4-H clover buds. They do hands on activities more at a non-competitive level, at the club level. Children enrolled in 3rd grade through the age of 18 by January 1st will be able to choose their own projects, take those projects and attend project judging, skill-a-thons, fairs, things of that nature,” said Hartline

The deadline to register for Ohio is April 1st.

Contact you county’s OSU extension office to find out more information and register.

