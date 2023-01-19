VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor

A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen tractor. (Source: WBTV/TikTok/@Mr. Dangerousone)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina is accused of stealing a tractor and leading police on a miles-long chase.

WBTV reports a witness caught some of the chase and shared a video on TikTok showing police vehicles chasing the man in a reported stolen John Deere tractor through Watauga County.

According to Boone police, the man struck multiple cars in the tractor during the incident, including a police vehicle. A church was also damaged along with a dumpster being hit.

Police identified the suspect as Ronnie Hicks.

Boone police said officers tried to use stop sticks to stop the tractor, but officers ultimately had to shoot one of the tires once Hicks started to head the wrong way on a highway and towards an elementary school.

Once police got Hicks to stop, he reportedly jumped off the tractor waving a knife. Police said an officer used a Taser and ultimately was able to take him into custody without injury to anyone involved.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson County deputy attempted a traffic stop when the driver sped off, exceeding speeds of...
California man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson, Wood counties
It was a bittersweet goodbye at Crazy Bone today as the staff handed the leash over to buddy’s...
Buddy has found his new furever home
Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust
The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust

Latest News

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference in Sydney,...
New Zealand’s Ardern to leave office, sets October election
The Armory's homeless center is open for this winter but the hours have shifted.
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
Troopers say a polar bear entered a remote Alaskan village and chased multiple residents before...
Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska