Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023.

Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.

Schlicher said the main difference between last winter and this winter is that homeless people can’t stay there all day. Rather it’s open to homeless people from 5pm to 7am.

“..., before we had the actually - they were free to stay there 24 hours a day and so we had a lot of issues with that. We had police responding down there for certain calls,” he said.

Schlicher clarified that last winter’s calls weren’t over anything major. They were for some verbal altercations. Nothing violent.

Schlicher said there haven’t been any complaints this winter.

The center was used during cold weather around New Years and Christmas time. He said police monitored the center hourly.

“..., and then, in the morning, we had the police go by and make sure everybody was out and we had them moved over to the welcoming center across the street on Front Street and they were able to stay there all day and get a meal and get warm...,” he said.

For background on challenges from last winter, click on the links below.

Marietta struggling to find solutions to homeless issues (wtap.com)

Marietta City Council passes warming station resolution (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.