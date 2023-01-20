100 Women Who Care MOV gives $6 thousand to Special Olympics of Wash. Co.

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The One Hundred Women Who Care of the Mid-Ohio Valley held its latest quarterly meeting at Da Vinci’s.

The women’s group its second meeting of its second year together. And this time it is one of the largest the group has had since its inception in October 2021.

The meeting features three different non-profits that came up to talk about the work each one does and how much the funds at the end will go to benefit their organizations. The three were Right Path for Washington County, “Feed my sheep,” and the Special Olympics of Washington Co.; with the Special Olympics winning at the end.

The presenter for the group, Special Olympian parent, Erin Wojcik was emotional when receiving the $6 thousand check.

“Do you know how long and how much preparation it takes to raise $6 thousand in fundraising? Hours upon hours. And in two hours, you amazing women have helped us raise $6 thousand. Thank you so much,” says Wojcik.

Both “Feed my Sheep” and Right Path of Washington Co. are receiving $1 hundred checks for joining the meeting.

The next three non-profits for the meeting taking place in April are pending confirmation that they will be attending.

