100 Women Who Care MOV gives $6 thousand to Special Olympics of Wash. Co.

100 Women Who Care MOV gives $6 thousand to Special Olympics of Wash. Co.
100 Women Who Care MOV gives $6 thousand to Special Olympics of Wash. Co.(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The One Hundred Women Who Care of the Mid-Ohio Valley held its latest quarterly meeting at Da Vinci’s.

The women’s group its second meeting of its second year together. And this time it is one of the largest the group has had since its inception in October 2021.

The meeting features three different non-profits that came up to talk about the work each one does and how much the funds at the end will go to benefit their organizations. The three were Right Path for Washington County, “Feed my sheep,” and the Special Olympics of Washington Co.; with the Special Olympics winning at the end.

The presenter for the group, Special Olympian parent, Erin Wojcik was emotional when receiving the $6 thousand check.

“Do you know how long and how much preparation it takes to raise $6 thousand in fundraising? Hours upon hours. And in two hours, you amazing women have helped us raise $6 thousand. Thank you so much,” says Wojcik.

Both “Feed my Sheep” and Right Path of Washington Co. are receiving $1 hundred checks for joining the meeting.

The next three non-profits for the meeting taking place in April are pending confirmation that they will be attending.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson County deputy attempted a traffic stop when the driver sped off, exceeding speeds of...
California man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson, Wood counties
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
(Source: MGN)
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
Michael Allen Sands Obit
Obituary: Sands, Michael Allen
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
4-H registration is open in Ohio
Registration for 4-H is open in Ohio
OSU row crop meeting preview
OSU Extension will host meeting about row crops on Tuesday
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening January 19th-22nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley