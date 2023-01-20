4 children hurt when 2 buses collide on I-55 near Chicago

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.(MaxPixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Four children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided Friday on Interstate 55 near Chicago, Illinois State Police said.

Four “children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries due to the crash. All remaining children were transferred to another bus for transport off the roadway,” state police said on Twitter.

The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. near Burr Ridge, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The buses were operated by Ammons Transportation Service, which said a tire blew on one of the buses, causing the collision, WBBM-TV reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Michael Allen Sands Obit
Obituary: Sands, Michael Allen
Two vehicle crash occurred at intersection of Dudley Avenue and 30th Street in Parkersburg on...
Two vehicle crash occurs at the intersection of 30th Street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg
Lillie Mae Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Lillie Mae

Latest News

A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in...
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war
Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police investigating death of 3-year-old who family says fell down flight of stairs
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
‘No evidence’ that Taco Bell workers put rat poison in customer’s food, investigators say
As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
Russia advances as US pledges to back Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'
Polar bear emerged unseen from snowstorm to kill mom, son